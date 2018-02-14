World

Florida police responding to reports of school shooting

14 February 2018 - 22:28 By Reuters
US police are responding to reports of a school shooting in Florida, USA.
Image: iStock

Police in Broward County, Florida, were responding on Wednesday to reports of an active shooter at a high school in the town of Parkland, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had been placed on a "code red" lockdown but had no information on victims, the spokeswoman said.

Local FOX-10 TV reported that five people were seen being treated by paramedics while other students were filing out of the school in a line. Parkland is about 15 miles (24 km) west of Fort Lauderdale.

This is a developing story.

