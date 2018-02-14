World

Netanyahu says government 'stable' after police recommend his indictment

14 February 2018 - 12:27 By AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday his government was "stable" and criticised the police investigation against him after detectives recommended his indictment for corruption, prompting calls for him to resign.

"I can reassure you that the coalition is stable," Netanyahu said at an event in Tel Aviv, again making clear he had no intention of resigning.

"Neither me nor anyone else has plans for elections. We're going to continue to work together for the good of Israeli citizens until the end of the term."

Netanyahu, prime minister for a total of nearly 12 years, denounced the police recommendations against him as "full of holes, like Swiss cheese."

He said the police report "misleads" and is "contrary to the truth and logic."

Netanyahu is facing the biggest challenge to his long tenure in office after police recommended on Tuesday that he be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust.

The attorney general must now decide how to move forward with the case, a process that could take months.

A prime minister facing such police recommendations or who has been formally charged is not obliged to resign.

