Valentine's Day brings sparkle to Belgian diamond hub

"It's a mini Fort Knox," Indian-born trader Shashin Choksi says after sending off a shipment of $300,000 of polished diamonds to Hong Kong.

Huge riches lie in safes and vaults behind weather-worn facades on the three main streets that make up the Diamantkwartier, or Diamond Quarter, in the city in the Dutch-speaking northern part of Belgium.

Around 2,000 security cameras watch people, cars and armoured trucks pass through, while drivers wave passes at electronic gates to reach trading, grading and other offices.

Thieves stole an estimated $100 million in diamonds and other jewellery from the district's safes in 2003. A poster plastered inside diamond district buildings says police "are watching over you".

'Almost every diamond'

Choksi's shipment is among hundreds containing gems worth $220 million that pass each day through the one-square-mile district to and from all points on the globe.

"If you are buying a diamond or considering buying a diamond for Valentine's Day, the chances are high that the diamonds you are looking at once travelled through Antwerp," industry spokeswoman Margaux Donckier said.

"If not all, almost every diamond travelled through Antwerp," added Donckier, who represents the Antwerp World Diamond Centre syndicate.

Antwerp accounts for 84 percent of trade in the world's rough diamond production and 50 percent in polished diamonds, usually the biggest and most costly, the syndicate says.

The 1,700 diamond trading firms in Antwerp imported or exported $48 billion worth of diamonds in 2016, the last year for which figures are available, says the AWDC.

Choksi loves Antwerp's cosmopolitan mix that includes traders from his native India but also those from Israel, Lebanon, Russia, China, Japan and South Korea.

The Christmas sales period is the most important for his firm, Choksi said, while other traders do well around Valentine's Day, Chinese New Year, the Indian wedding season and the Hindu festival Diwali.

It was European trade with India that got Antwerp started in diamonds around 570 years ago as the Flemish port, along with fellow Dutch-speaking Bruges, Ghent and Amsterdam, became emporia for rising global trade.

Dating from antiquity, diamond mines in India produce little today compared to those in Russia, Africa, Australia and Canada, but Mumbai is a fast-growing trade hub and Surat is a major centre for cutting and polishing.

Antwerp also faces growing rivals in the United Arab Emirates port of Dubai, Israel's Ramat Gan and China's Hong Kong and Shanghai.