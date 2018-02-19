World

Alpine avalanche kills father, 11-year-old daughter

19 February 2018 - 08:00 By AFP
They said the pair hailing from the Paris region had been skiing on a slope in the Pisaillas glacier area of the Val d'Isere which was closed because of the avalanche risk.
They said the pair hailing from the Paris region had been skiing on a slope in the Pisaillas glacier area of the Val d'Isere which was closed because of the avalanche risk.
Image: Radio Val d'Isère via Google photo

A father, 43, and his 11-year-old daughter died Sunday when an avalanche swept them away while they were skiing in the French Alps, rescue officials said.

They said the pair hailing from the Paris region had been skiing on a slope in the Pisaillas glacier area of the Val d'Isere which was closed because of the avalanche risk.

They were found in a hollow surrounded by cliffs at an altitude of around 2,930 metres (9,670 feet) in the early afternoon.

The exact circumstances of the accident were not yet known, and prosecutors in nearby Albertville have opened an investigation.

A cross-country skier was also killed in the region on Sunday in an off-piste area near the Giettaz-en-Aravis ski resort.

Most read

  1. Ajay Gupta 'spotted in palatial bungalow' in India South Africa
  2. African penguins succumb to avian flu in the Cape Sci-Tech
  3. Rural mental health failings under the spotlight after family bloodbath South Africa
  4. Artificial intelligence poses questions for nature of war: Mattis Sci-Tech
  5. Five women killed in Dagestan church shooting claimed by IS World

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X