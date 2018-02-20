The sight of a man whipping‚ shouting at and pouring water over a life-sized replica of US President Donald Trump startled passersby in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday.

Some stared in disbelief. Most whipped out cellphones to capture the spectacle on video.

Little did they know that they had front row “seats” to acclaimed Nigerian artist Jelili Atiku’s world premiere of his "Jangbala Jubu” or “How to Explain History to American President" performance.

The performance was inspired by reports of how Trump‚ in January‚ at a meeting with lawmakers concerning immigration‚ described African nations and Haiti as “s**thole countries”. The comment sparked outrage worldwide.

Atiku arrived in the US in January on a fellowship and two days into his stay‚ Trump’s comments were publicised.