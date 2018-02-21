World

Philippines 'concerned' as US intelligence tags Duterte a threat to democracy

21 February 2018 - 08:40 By Reuters
President Rodrigo Duterte. File photo
President Rodrigo Duterte. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is taking seriously the U.S. Intelligence Community's report tagging the firebrand leader a threat to democracy in Southeast Asia, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

The report, produced by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, places Duterte alongside Cambodian's Hun Sen, the Rohingya crisis and Thailand's military-backed constitution as threats to democracy.

"We view this declaration from no less than the intelligence department of the United States with some concern...," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told DZMM radio.

Roque rejected the U.S. Intelligence assessment of Duterte as a threat to democracy.

"I do not think that's true. He is a lawyer, he knows the law, he wants to uphold the rule of law, he knows about the bill of rights," he said.

Democracy and human rights in many Southeast Asian nations will remain fragile in 2018 because of autocratic tendencies, rampant corruption and cronyism, the U.S. Intelligence Community said in its Worldwide Threat Assessment report dated February 13.

"In the Philippines, President Duterte will continue to wage his signature campaign against drugs, corruption, and crime," the report read, adding that Duterte has suggested he could suspend the constitution and declare a revolutionary government.

This is not the first time the United States has criticised Duterte, who is notorious for his defiance of international pressure. Duterte was infuriated by expressions of concern by former President Barack Obama's administration about drug-war killings in the Philippines.

More than 4,000 people have been killed in what police call legitimate operations against suspected drug dealers and users under the Duterte's signature war on drugs since July 2016. Rights group accused police of summary executions, which authorities refute.

International Criminal Court prosecutors have opened a preliminary examination into Duterte's anti-drugs campaign.  

READ MORE

Duterte demands dignity for Filipinos in threat to withdraw workers from Kuwait

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday he may impose a permanent ban on sending workers to Kuwait and withdraw his countrymen ...
News
27 days ago

'Shoot me' if I become a dictator: Duterte tells troops

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday instructed the army and police to shoot him if he became a dictator and stayed on beyond his term, a ...
News
29 days ago

Shooting from the hip: Trump and Duterte's fiery quotes

Donald Trump and Rodrigo Duterte meet Monday in Manila for their first official talks, an occasion that brings together two of the most outspoken ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Crack police squad and airwing now hunting police station attackers South Africa
  2. Police commissioner appoints Hawks‚ air wing to investigate Eastern Cape attack South Africa
  3. Did the earth move for you last night? Sci-Tech
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Secrets of that Gupta flight | Seven ministers who must ... Ideas
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X