Japan confirms oil from wrecked tanker hitting its beaches

"We are not aware of any other maritime accident in the region that resulted in oil leaks," he told AFP.

"So we have concluded that it is highly likely that the oil that reached (the two islands) is connected with Sanchi," he said.

The sunken ship - carrying 111,000 tonnes of light crude oil - went down in a ball of flames on January 14 in Japan's economic waters in the East China Sea, sparking concerns it could lead to a massive environmental catastrophe.

Late January, greasy sludge began to wash up on remote Japanese islands, known for seafood and pristine shores that lure holidaymakers.

The oil washing ashore differs from the light crude that was the ship's cargo and is likely to be the fuel that was powering the vessel.

At least 16 islands in the area saw oil reach their shores, and residents have collected a total of 90 tonnes of oil in their cleanup efforts, according to the local government.