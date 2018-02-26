Syria's Ghouta reels from strikes, clashes despite ceasefire call

Desperate civilians trapped in one of the most ferocious assaults of Syria's civil war awaited aid and medical help Monday after regime air strikes pounded rebel-held Eastern Ghouta despite UN ceasefire demands.

More than 500 people have been killed in a major bombing campaign by President Bashar al-Assad's forces that has hammered the enclave on the edge of Damascus for over a week.

After days of diplomatic wrangling, the United Nations Security Council on Saturday adopted a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria "without delay" to allow for aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

The resolution raised hopes of stemming the bloodshed, but after clashes continued on Sunday it was unclear when or how broadly the ceasefire would be implemented.