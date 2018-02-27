Syrians affected by "genocide" in the country's Ghouta region have been forced to eat cats to survive‚ South African aid organisation Gift of the Givers said this week.

In an appeal for urgent assistance‚ the organisation's founder Imtiaz Sooliman said that the residents of Ghouta had been "battling to survive" for at least three years.

Dr Ahmad Ghandour‚ the head of Gift of the Givers Ar Rahma Hospital in Darkoush‚ Syria‚ has been a go-between for Gift of the Givers and the Syrian population.

Sooliman said: "The unfolding genocide in Ghouta requires a rapid response to feed malnourished children‚ to 'ease' the hardship of a civilian population decimated by relentless bombing and to save life to the extent it is possible‚ given the total blockade of the area.

We have voice notes from [Ghandour] talking about the hardship of people inside Ghouta who have been battling to survive in the last three years. They ate plants and foliage‚ then in winter when there was no foliage they had to eat cats to survive. They have no income and no means to feed their families."