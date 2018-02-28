South Korea Catholic church says 'devastated' by sex abuse scandal

South Korea's Catholic hierarchy on Tuesday said it was "devastated" by allegations that a priest had tried to rape a woman, after she came forward to join the country's burgeoning #MeToo movement.

The Catholic Church has been rocked around the globe by years of damaging clerical sex abuse cases as well as cover-ups by senior church officials who often ignored victims and protected predators.

Until now the church in South Korea had largely avoided such scandals.

But earlier this month a female congregant took the rare step of appearing on television to accuse a priest of sexually abusing her in 2011, sparking widespread fury.

Announcing she was inspired by the global #MeToo movement to go public, Kim Min-kyung said the unnamed priest sexually abused and tried to rape her during a volunteer mission in South Sudan.