MeToo throws new spotlight on International Women's Day

As the world marks International Women's Day this week, it remains to be seen whether campaigns such as #MeToo and #Timesup can really advance the fight for women's rights and gender equality worldwide or whether their effects will be more transitory.

The #MeToo and #Timesup campaigns that went global last October when allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein coincided with a number of other major advances in women's rights worldwide.

In September, for example, Saudi Arabia, the only country in the world to still ban women from driving, announced that the prohibition would be lifted starting from June this year.

Then in January, Saudi women were also allowed to attend a football match for the first time, even if the Kingdom still requires them to have a legal guardian in other areas, such as studying or travelling.