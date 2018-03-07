WATCH | Crazy video shows moment snowboarder escapes avalanche
07 March 2018 - 14:19
Snowboarder Thomas Kray was caught in an avalanche in the French Alps - and caught the entire ordeal on his helmet camera.
Kray was descending a mountain in Tignes when the snow in front of him cracked, flowing down the mountain and dragging him down with it.
Fortunately, he had an avalanche airbag, which saved him from being buried.
