No trade war yet with US due to planned tariffs, German minister says

German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday a trade war had not yet erupted due to U.S. President Donald Trump's planned steel and aluminum tariffs but she said they were an irritation and the European Union should respond.

Speaking on German broadcaster ARD, the outgoing minister said: "I wouldn't say it's a clear-cut trade war now - it's not there yet if we're only talking about a few products."

But she added that the proposed tariffs amounted to "real irritation".