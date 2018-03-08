South Korea to offer R2,6bn loan to ease hit from GM fallout

South Korea announced on Thursday that it would offer about 240 billion won (R2,6bn) in loan guarantees and low-interest loans to regions hit by corporate restructuring, including the area of the local unit of General Motors' soon-to-be-shut factory.

A total of 395 subcontractors, small business owners and workers of Gunsan - the site of GM Korea's factory that the Detroit automaker plans to shut by May - and Tongyeong are eligible for support, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

Tongyeong, based south of Seoul, is the home of mid-sized shipyard Sungdong Shipbuilding & Marine which is entering court receivership.