Macabre bag containing 54 severed human hands found in Russia
Warning: graphic content not for sensitive viewers
09 March 2018 - 11:36
Russian police have launched an investigation after a bag containing 54 severed human hands was discovered near the city of Khabarovsk
According to the Siberian Times, initially a single hand was spotted in the Beshennaya channel of the Amur River. Then the bag with the remaining hands was located.
The site is a popular fishing spot for people living in the city near Russia's southeastern border with China.
Motive as yet is unclear as investigators have given no details on the case.
