World

Macabre bag containing 54 severed human hands found in Russia

Warning: graphic content not for sensitive viewers

09 March 2018 - 11:36 By TimesLIVE
Local residents look at the Amur river in Khabarovsk 22 December 2005. File Photo.
Local residents look at the Amur river in Khabarovsk 22 December 2005. File Photo.
Image: VIKTOR DRACHEV / AFP

Russian police have launched an investigation after a bag containing 54 severed human hands was discovered near the city of Khabarovsk

According to the Siberian Times, initially a single hand was spotted in the Beshennaya channel of the Amur River. Then the bag with the remaining hands was located.

The site is a popular fishing spot for people living in the city near Russia's southeastern border with China.

Motive as yet is unclear as investigators have given no details on the case.

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Atul Gupta gets his R10-million back Business
  2. Moseneke pays tribute to his 'patriot' mother as she gets laid to rest South Africa
  3. Turkish court jails 25 journalists over Gulen links World
  4. ‘I’m mortified‚’ says Tutu as SA author reveals abuse by priests South Africa
  5. Murdered secretary's husband under house arrest on R50,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X