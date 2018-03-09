Macabre bag containing 54 severed human hands found in Russia

Russian police have launched an investigation after a bag containing 54 severed human hands was discovered near the city of Khabarovsk

According to the Siberian Times, initially a single hand was spotted in the Beshennaya channel of the Amur River. Then the bag with the remaining hands was located.

The site is a popular fishing spot for people living in the city near Russia's southeastern border with China.

Motive as yet is unclear as investigators have given no details on the case.