Suicide bomber strikes Kabul's Shiite area, casualties reported

A suicide bomber on foot blew himself up in Kabul’s Shiite area on Friday, killing at least seven people, officials said, in the latest attack in the Afghan capital.

“In the explosion seven were martyred and seven were wounded,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish wrote on Facebook.

One policeman was among those killed in the blast, which happened near a gathering to mark the 23rd anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari — a prominent former leader of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic community who was killed by the Taliban.

Kabul police chief Mohammad Daud Amin told Tolo News that the bomber detonated his explosive device at a checkpoint “after being identified by police”.