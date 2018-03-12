At least two dead after helicopter crashes in New York City's East River

A helicopter carrying six people crashed in New York City's East River on Sunday, killing at least two and sending three to the hospital in critical condition.

Two of the five passengers died at the scene and three were taken to hospitals, New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said late Sunday at a press conference. He did not immediately have an update on their condition.

"We don't have an outcome on them," Nigro said.

The pilot freed himself and was rescued and in good condition after being taken to a hospital for observation.