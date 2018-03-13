World

Trump axes Obama-era rule on organic farming

13 March 2018 - 08:35 By AFP
Chickens on traditional free range poultry farm
Chickens on traditional free range poultry farm
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The US Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is withdrawing a much delayed Obama-era rule that would have imposed more regulations on producers of organically raised livestock and poultry.

The department said it lacked the legal authority to enact the rule, published in the closing days of Barack Obama's government. It was initially set to go into effect in March 2017.

But President Donald Trump's administration first froze it along with all other new regulations, then delayed it twice, and has now called it off altogether.

The USDA said Monday the rule would also have increased costs for producers and consumers.

The rule would have added new regulations for livestock handling and transportation for slaughter and avian living conditions in organic production.

It would also have expanded current requirements for livestock care and production methods.

The Organic Trade Association, the main group in the sector, condemned the decision.

It said the administration was irresponsibly ditching regulations that had been prepared carefully and were backed enthusiastically by organic producers and by consumers.

The OTA had already sued the administration for delaying implementation of the rule, and on Monday said it would push ahead with this lawsuit. 

READ MORE

How killer listeria bacteria was found at last

Battle turned in scientists' favour after months of work
News
2 days ago

Chicken biz squawks at land debate

Poultry producer says it is wary of investing amid 'uncertainty'
Business
2 days ago

Who's monitoring chicken imports during listeriosis outbreak?

The government must explain to South Africans if it is taking steps to protect them against potentially unsafe food products being imported into the ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Drought declared a national disaster South Africa
  2. Ice bridge in Argentine glacier collapses, no witnesses Sci-Tech
  3. Undaunted by Trump's wall, migrants vow to go over it World
  4. Dudu Myeni: 'I appear to be treated like a criminal' South Africa
  5. 'Sorry for injecting pupils with birth control' South Africa

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X