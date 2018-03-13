World

Undaunted by Trump's wall, migrants vow to go over it

13 March 2018 - 09:01 By AFP
Three of US President Donald Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along US - Mexico border in San Diego, California, US.
Three of US President Donald Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along US - Mexico border in San Diego, California, US.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Eladio Sanchez is unimpressed by the eight border wall prototypes looming over his house in Tijuana, Mexico, almost within spitting distance of where US President Donald Trump will visit Tuesday.

At age 30, he has already snuck over the border several times, and doesn't expect Trump's wall will have much effect on undocumented migrants like him.

Pointing to the only prototype with an angular barrier at the top -- a concrete structure built by Texas Sterling Construction Company -- Sanchez says that one might slow him down a little more than the others.

But, he told AFP, "you can get over it anyway."

"It's just a little more complicated. But people are always looking for a way to get over -- out of necessity, not because we want to."

In Tijuana, Trump's visit to the prototypes looks like just the latest slap in the face from a man who launched his presidential campaign calling Mexican immigrants "criminals" and "rapists" and has since driven US-Mexican relations to their lowest point in recent memory.

It's as if "he wants to come just to tell us he's here, that he's going to do what he promised with the wall," says Sanchez, who lives in a small gray house in a poor neighborhood that juts up against the border, across from Otay Mesa, on the outskirts of San Diego.

A visit by US president Donald Trump to a border fence near Tijuana in Mexico is expected to test simmering tensions, with the North American leader scheduled to inspect border wall prototypes on ...

US judge criticized by Trump rejects challenge to border wall

An American judge whose impartiality was questioned by Donald Trump because of his Hispanic origins on Tuesday rejected a legal challenge to the ...
News
13 days ago

'We will never pay'  

Sanchez has watched the barrier between the United States and Mexico grow over the years, blocking his view of the mountains more every time.

It started with a fence built during the Bill Clinton administration, then was beefed up with barbed wire.

"They just keep adding more, making it taller," he said from his rooftop.

From there, he has an unimpeded view of the hulking prototypes, which stand about nine meters (30 feet) tall and cost $300,000 to $500,000 each.

If Trump gets his way, whichever prototype or prototypes win will snake across much of the nearly 3,200-kilometer (2,000-mile) border.

The cost is estimated at up to $20 billion. Trump's insistence that Mexico will foot the bill is a source of national outrage.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto reportedly canceled plans for a visit to Washington recently over the issue -- the second time he has done so.

"He firmly repeated what all Mexicans have always said: We will never pay for a wall on the border," said Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray.

 'Powerful energy'  

An estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States, many of them Mexicans or other Latinos.

"They are the proof that it's possible to get through. More Mexicans are getting through all the time," says Sergio Tamai, the founder of immigrant advocacy group Angels Without Borders.

Cards Against Humanity buys land to stump Trump's border wall

An irreverent card game company is playing its hand to help stop construction of a controversial wall along the US-Mexico border.
News
3 months ago

Tamai runs a shelter for migrants in the border city of Mexicali, which sits across from Calexico, California.

The Migrant Hotel, as it's known, is not far from the rusted metal border fence that separates the two cities. On the Mexican side, the fence is covered in colorful graffiti, including the words "penetrate me" in giant letters.

Migrants, says Tamai, will always find a way.

"The desert. The mountains. Human traffickers. You can't take away that desire to cross to the other side. That desire to build a better life for your family is such a strong, powerful energy."

 'All alone' 

For many Mexicans who have been deported from the United States, things have gone from bad to worse under Trump.

"Everything is more difficult with Trump. He's really racist," says Carmelo Alfaro, 56, sitting on a mattress on the floor in the Migrant Hotel.

He was deported recently after working for 15 years as a gardener in San Francisco.

He now plans to move back "all alone" to his native state of Jalisco, in the west, and says he is resigned to living the rest of his life without his three US-born children. He and his wife decided they would be better off in the United States.

Salvador Moreno, the elderly deportee who cleans the hotel, is more optimistic.

A native of the western state of Michoacan, he was deported from California two years ago, and has since tried to go back twice. Both times he was arrested by the US border patrol.

"It's harder for us now," he says.

But, he added, "God willing, I'll go back." 

READ MORE

US Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo

The US Senate rejected a series of bills to protect "Dreamer" immigrants on Thursday, leaving in limbo the future of 1.8 million young adults brought ...
News
25 days ago

Second US judge blocks Trump order to end 'Dreamer' program

A second US judge on Tuesday blocked an order by President Donald Trump to end a program protecting from deportation migrants who had been brought ...
News
27 days ago

Trump offers 'Dreamers' a path to citizenship, wants other immigration curbs

US President Donald Trump is offering a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young illegal immigrants but insists on measures that would curb ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Court interdicts three students from acting illegally South Africa
  2. Parents of deported Zimbabwean children arrested in midnight raid South Africa
  3. Dam wall to be raised to serve George water needs South Africa
  4. Teen killed by frozen chicken trolley in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Sort yourselves out‚ Cele tells warring Cape cops South Africa

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X