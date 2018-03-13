Undaunted by Trump's wall, migrants vow to go over it

Eladio Sanchez is unimpressed by the eight border wall prototypes looming over his house in Tijuana, Mexico, almost within spitting distance of where US President Donald Trump will visit Tuesday.

At age 30, he has already snuck over the border several times, and doesn't expect Trump's wall will have much effect on undocumented migrants like him.

Pointing to the only prototype with an angular barrier at the top -- a concrete structure built by Texas Sterling Construction Company -- Sanchez says that one might slow him down a little more than the others.

But, he told AFP, "you can get over it anyway."

"It's just a little more complicated. But people are always looking for a way to get over -- out of necessity, not because we want to."

In Tijuana, Trump's visit to the prototypes looks like just the latest slap in the face from a man who launched his presidential campaign calling Mexican immigrants "criminals" and "rapists" and has since driven US-Mexican relations to their lowest point in recent memory.

It's as if "he wants to come just to tell us he's here, that he's going to do what he promised with the wall," says Sanchez, who lives in a small gray house in a poor neighborhood that juts up against the border, across from Otay Mesa, on the outskirts of San Diego.