Europe's 'Queen' Merkel clings onto power

Long dubbed the "Queen of Europe" by the media, Germany's veteran Chancellor Angela Merkel has emerged as the bruised survivor of her deepest crisis to govern for what many expect will be her final term.

After 12 years at the helm of Europe's top economy, the pastor's daughter, widely regarded as the world's most powerful woman, goes on to live another day after post-war Germany's longest stretch of coalition haggling.

If she indeed serves out her fourth four-year term, the 63-year-old could match or surpass the marathon tenure of her late mentor, Germany's "reunification chancellor" Helmut Kohl.

Some observers doubt she will stay in power that long. Many voters have grown wary of "Mutti" ("Mummy", as she is known) and there is widespread talk that she is entering the "twilight" of her reign.

Merkel's deep woes are the price she paid for an uncharacteristically bold move -- opening Germany's borders to a mass influx of refugees that has brought more than one million asylum seekers to Germany since 2015.

The humanitarian act made her a liberal hero to many but also sparked a xenophobic backlash that propelled the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, whose battle cry is "Merkel must go".