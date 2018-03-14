Little dog dies after flight attendant forces it into plane's overhead bin

A little dog died on a United Airlines flight after an attendant forced the animal’s owner to put the pet in the cabin’s overhead bin, and the airline said on Tuesday it was taking full responsibility.

On United Flight 1284 from Houston to New York on Monday, a woman who was flying with children and a small dog was pressured by a flight attendant to put her dog in overhead storage during the 3-1/2 hour flight.

According to fellow passenger Maggie Gremminger, the woman wanted to keep the dog, which was in a small carrying bag, under her seat, but the flight attendant insisted that she put the animal overhead.

“At the end of the flight, the woman found her dog, deceased. She sat in the airplane aisle on the floor crying, and all of surrounding passengers were utterly stunned,” Gremminger wrote in a series of tweets alongside a picture of the woman and her children.