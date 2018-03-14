One 'Dreamer' to Trump: Think of me as your daughter

Nicolle Uria was 15 when her parents told her a shocking secret: she was an undocumented immigrant in the only country she has ever known.

The teen, who was born in Bolivia, recalls that as her parents braced her two years ago for that gut-wrenching conversation, she expected something else to come out of their mouths.

"I immediately thought, 'I'm adopted', even though I look just like my sisters and my mom," Uria told AFP.

"The last thing on my mind was finding out that I was undocumented," said Uria, who is in her last year of high school in Annandale, Virginia outside Washington, and says she wants to study journalism in college.

She gets good grades, is on the school volleyball team and works on the school newspaper. But she is now worried that her dreams will go unrealized.

Last September, her life was turned upside down when President Donald Trump ordered an end to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the Obama-era program that protected from deportation some 700,000 immigrants brought to the US illegally as children, as she was.

Trump gave Congress six months to work out something for these so-called "Dreamers," most of them Latinos.

The program was supposed to end on March 5 but remains in force because of rulings from two federal judges suspending Trump's decision.

While the program works its way through court and lawmakers have failed to agree on the fate of the "Dreamers," Nicolle is terribly afraid of being separated from her parents, siblings and other family members.

"I would be going back to a country I don't even know," she said as she cried. "I have no memories of Bolivia."