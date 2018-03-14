Sex abuse claims first test for New Zealand's Ardern

Stung by sexual abuse claims, New Zealand's ruling Labour Party ordered a review of its internal procedures Wednesday in the first major crisis to hit Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fledgling government.

The centre-left party has been rocked by allegations that four teenagers were groped and sexually harassed at a Young Labour camp last month and officials did little to help them.

Police launched an investigation Wednesday while Ardern, who took power in October, admitted top officials in her party made mistakes in their handling of the incident.

"That's why the party is taking steps not to ensure it won't happen again," she told reporters.

The allegations centre on a Young Labour summer camp in the North Island retreat of Waihi last month, where it is alleged underage teens threw a boozy late-night party.

The newsroom.co.nz website reported that a 20-year-old man sexually harassed four 16-year-olds. Three of the teens said he put his hand down their pants.

It said they reported the man's behaviour to top Labour officials but no action was taken until three weeks later, when the story was poised to go public.

Among those told of the abuse was Labour general secretary Andrew Kirton, seen as the architect of Ardern's successful "Jacinda-mania" election campaign.