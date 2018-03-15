World

Two aviators killed in Super Hornet jet crash - US Navy

15 March 2018 - 07:28 By Reuters
US Navy handout photo shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet.
US Navy handout photo shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet.
Image: Alexander DELGADO / US Navy / AFP

The US Navy said on Wednesday two aviators had been killed in a F/A-18F Super Hornet crash during a training flight off the coast of Key West, Florida.

The Navy said in a statement the pilot and weapons systems officer were recovered from the water and declared dead after the two-seater jet crashed on its final approach to Naval Air Station Key West. The incident is under investigation, it said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter early Thursday: "Please join me with your thoughts and prayers for both aviators, their families and our incredible @USNavy."

A Navy spokesperson also said in a statement that the names of the aviators are being withheld pending notifications of their families.

"Their families are in our prayers," the statement said. 

Most read

  1. Departure of Sars boss Tom Moyane 'imminent' Business
  2. Court orders Japan government to pay new Fukushima damages World
  3. Concern over sexual assault allegations at Soweto primary school South Africa
  4. After-school swim ends in tragedy for Durban teen South Africa
  5. Australia considers fast-tracking visas for 'persecuted' white South African ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X