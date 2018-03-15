World

WATCH | US students rally in fight against gun violence

15 March 2018 - 12:40 By AFP

Students across the US on Wednesday staged nationwide walkouts in what has been called the largest grassroots protest against gun violence in years.

The mass protests came one month to the day after a deadly shooting rampage at a Florida high school which left 17 people dead.

Hundreds of teenagers from Washington area schools gathered outside the White House, holding up signs reading "Books Not Bullets" and "Protect People Not Guns" before marching on the US Capitol.

Students hold
Students hold "#Enough" signs as they participate in the National School Walkout to protest gun violence at Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Washington.
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Students gathering to form a heart shape during a protest against gun crime in schools, in Santa Carla, California, in this still image taken from drone footage March 14, 2018 obtained from social media
Image: Instagram @VISITVENTURA/via REUTERS

"We want to show Congress and politicians we are not standing by, we are not silent anymore," said 17-year-old Brenna Levitan, who was at the protest with her mother.

In Washington, several hours after the protests broke up, US lawmakers took their first significant step to address school gun violence since the Parkland shooting.

The House of Representatives voted 407-10 to fund violence prevention measures at schools including boosting security, mental health screening and creating anonymous reporting systems so students can report threats.

Students, educators and Faith leaders hold a rally in front of Smith & Wesson world headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts, U.S., March 14, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

But Congress has yet to tackle the more controversial aspects of gun control demanded in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

These include expanded background checks for gun sales, a ban on assault weapons and raising the minimum age for some firearms purchases.

In Los Angeles and other cities, teenagers spelled out the protest slogan "#ENOUGH" by lying down on the ground on sports fields.

