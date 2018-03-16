World

Giant 10cm-long shark's tooth goes missing - and scientists want it back

16 March 2018 - 06:00 By AFP
Artist's impression of a Megalodon shark.
Artist's impression of a Megalodon shark.
Image: 123rf/ Corey A Ford

A giant fossilised tooth from a prehistoric shark has gone missing from a supposedly secret location at a remote Australian World Heritage site, and wildlife officials want it back.

The well-preserved tooth, which could be valuable to collectors, is an estimated 2-2.5 million years old and belonged to a Megalodon, regarded as one of the largest and most powerful fish to have ever lived.

“It had quite defined features on it, so you could see the serrated edge of the shark’s tooth, it was probably one of the better specimens we knew of,” said Arvid Hogstrom from Parks and Wildlife in Western Australia.

One of just a few Megalodon specimens in the Ningaloo Coast World Heritage Area, “very few people” knew of its location, he added, without elaborating on exactly how many.

“It is not something someone would have stumbled across and they have been required to put a bit of effort in to get it out of the rock as well,” he said.

“We presume... an amateur collector (has taken it) or someone that just wants to have a fossil sitting on their mantelpiece.” Hogstrom said that his team had been working on protecting the fossil, which is some 10 centimetres long, by concealing it with rocks while considering a range of options for its longer-term perseveration.

“But unfortunately someone has beaten us to it,” he said.

“It is in such a remote location and we just don’t check the site every day, we are not exactly sure when it disappeared but we got a report on Friday.” Megalodon, which can grow up to 15 metres long, are believed to have become extinct 1.6 million years ago.

READ MORE

Shark spotted in Karoo

A fossil discovered in the Karoo has led scientists to solve one of the great mysteries of evolution - where the last major surviving vertebrate ...
News
1 year ago

Scientist find super-predator eyes

Australian scientists have hailed the discovery of a pair of insect-like eyes belonging to a freakish prehistoric super-predator which trawled the ...
News
6 years ago

Most read

  1. Cops‚ community searched for girl who fell into school pit toilet for entire day South Africa
  2. It was an ANN7th heaven for satirists Ideas
  3. 'Don't be the victim': How a motorist sent would-be hijackers running for their ... South Africa
  4. Black-on-black racism: is the k-word not an insult? South Africa
  5. Farming town in chaos after man allegedly gunned down by guard South Africa

Latest Videos

Not today, hijackers: Pretoria motorist fends off attackers
President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation in 90 seconds
X