World

Mom assaults judge for telling son he's not an idiot

16 March 2018 - 06:09 By TimesLIVE
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Elizabeth Pope may have referred to her son as a 'f***ing" idiot', but it wasn't the smartest move in the world to then assault a judge on a train.

According to the Daily Herald, the Wisconsin woman allegedly punched a Lake County judge, Elizabeth Rochford, in the face after she intervened when the woman berated her son. The judge told the boy he wasn't an idiot, and his mother allegedly reacted by assaulting her.

The judge was taken to Rush University Medical Center, according to NBC Chicago, where she received five stitches to her upper lip.  

CBS Chicago reported that Pope has been charged with aggravated battery in a public space. 

