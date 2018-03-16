Sex, money, spying: The Mueller probe has it all

According to reports and court filings, separate offers were made to campaign advisors George Papadopoulos and Carter Page. Another was allegedly made to top campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer.

A key question: What did Trump know about that offer?

Mueller is also reportedly eyeing Republican political consultant Roger Stone over his contacts with WikiLeaks during the campaign.

Back-channels to Moscow

There was a spider-web of contacts between campaign officials and Russians, but it is unclear what they add up to. Page, formerly a Moscow-based investment banker, visited Russia during the campaign, and was already the target of an FBI espionage investigation. Papadopoulos admitted to numerous contacts with Russians in England, as he sought to arrange a trip by Trump to Moscow.

Kushner has admitted discussing a private communications channel with the Russians after the election, for unclear purposes. At that time Trump's national security aide Michael Flynn was also having secretive conversations with Russia's ambassador. Campaign chair Paul Manafort, according to The Washington Post, offered to share campaign information with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian tycoon with Kremlin links.

The Post also reported that Mueller is probing a meeting that an associate of Trump, Erik Prince, held with a senior Russian in the Seychelles in January 2017 as another "back channel" effort.

Russian hacking/disinformation

Surprisingly, the Mueller probe has also dug deeply into the Russian meddling itself, and not only to fill out the picture of what happened in 2016. In February Mueller indicted 13 Russians linked to the Internet Research Agency for their efforts to manipulate US public opinion. That group included Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. Mueller is also expected to indict people involved in the hacking theft of Clinton materials.

Follow the money

Mueller has already charged former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and campaign deputy Rick Gates over laundering $75 million tied to work they did for pro-Moscow Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych.