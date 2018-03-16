WATCH | Footage shows officer at Parkland school shooting failed to act

Florida authorities on Thursday released security footage appearing to confirm that an ex-deputy failed to take action during last month's school shooting massacre that left 17 people dead.

The surveillance video shows Scot Peterson, whom President Donald Trump dubbed a "coward" in the attack's aftermath, arriving at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but standing outside rather than entering.

The images do not show the carnage that Nikolas Cruz, 19, carried out with an assault rifle.

But they do expose the 54-year-old Peterson's failure to respond, authorities say.