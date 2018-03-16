Wheelchair-bound Aussie wants to be first paraplegic to reach Everest base camp
A wheelchair-bound Australian wants to be the first paraplegic to reach Everest base camp unaided - a trek he thinks he will make mostly on his hands.
Scott Doolan, 28, leaves on Friday for Mount Everest's base camp, which lies 5,364 metres above sea level and is traditionally only accessible on foot or by helicopter.
He will use a specially designed wheelchair with mountain bike wheels when the trails allow, but thinks he will mostly be on his hands with a friend holding his legs in a move he's called "wheelbarrowing".
The trek to Everest base camp begins from Lukla and follows an ancient trading route that once linked Nepal and Tibet, taking hikers over a soaring pass before dropping down into the Khumjung valley.
There's a number of difficult climbs with suspension bridges which have to be crossed before you get to base camp.
"I have no idea what it's going to be like. Obviously there are going to be parts when I can't physically go in a wheelchair so I'm going to get out and use my hands. That will probably be the most challenging of it all," Doolan said.
He told The Herald in Australia that he wants to motivate people to step outside of their comfort zone.
"Anything is possible. Your mind is your only limitation."
Scott Doolan suffered a life changing injury when he was 17, but is now attempting to be the first paraplegic to wheel to Mount Everest Base Camp next month. He's been training twice a day, including strength and conditioning work.
At 17-years-old he was on his brother's motorbike when he hit a car and went through the windscreen. He said he broke almost every bone in his body and the incident left him wheelchair-bound.
“But you’ve got a choice - you can either sit back and dwell on what’s happened, or you can say ‘Alright, let’s take it on’ and still do your best and have the best life you possibly can," he told The Herald.
In preparation for the mammoth task, he has been working out his strategy for those tough bridge crosses.
Incredible stuff! Meet the Newcastle duo getting ready to tackle Mt Everest, as Scott Doolan prepares to be the first paraplegic to do the climb with minimal assistance @nbnnews pic.twitter.com/o9mOGRim87— Tahlia Sarv (@tahliasarv) February 5, 2018