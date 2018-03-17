Fake Prince Albert 'cons Monte Carlo high-flyers'

Crooks are impersonating top personalities in Monaco, including even Prince Albert II, to scam money from high-flying victims, according to reports Saturday in the Mediterranean principality.

A Prince Albert lookalike had used a video contact supposedly from the ruler's own office to target the Riviera elite, the Monaco-Matin newspaper said.

The government of the millionaires' playground issued a statement confirming such hi-tech stings but without naming the prince, who boasts a fortune estimated at some two billion euros ($2.4 billion).

"For several weeks, individuals who are part of organised groups, have been stealing the identities of high-ranking personalities in the principality and trying to establish personal contact with them... notably through electronic messages, SMS or video-conferencing via a WhatsApp type of application," the statement said.

It described the targets as "leaders of society or people with responsibility" who were hit with an elaborate con.