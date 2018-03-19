Missing giant yellow duck found in Australia

A giant yellow inflatable duck named Daphne that made a break from its moorings in Australia has been located after a week on the lam, its swimming club owners said on Monday.

Daphne - the oversized mascot of the Cockburn Masters Swimming Club in Perth - made a bid for freedom on March 11, drifting out into the Indian Ocean and sparking an appeal for help along Australia's west coast.

Reports of sightings flooded in, including one from 440 kilometres (270 miles) away.

But on Monday a local fisherman revealed that he had spotted the escaping bath toy on the day of its disappearance - just 30 kilometres off shore.

"No-one knew about a missing duck at that point, we didn't know where did it come from," Tony Gibb told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.