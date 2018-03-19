Pell accused of sexual abuse at 'Close encounters' movie, pool

Some alleged historical sexual offences by Vatican treasurer George Pell took place at a movie theatre and at a swimming pool, a court heard on Monday during a hearing to determine whether to send the case against the Australian Cardinal to trial.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the movie playing at the theatre at the time was Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Pell, 76, is the most senior Catholic official worldwide to face such charges, the details of which have not been made public.

His lawyers have said at previous administrative hearings he will plead not guilty to all charges. Pell is not required to enter a formal plea unless a magistrate determines there is cause for a full trial.