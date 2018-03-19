Praying for poochie: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogs

Forget the vet -- worshippers in Nicaragua appealed to a higher power to cure their beloved canine friends Sunday, during an annual festival in honor of Saint Lazarus.

Dressed up as angels, sports players, sailors and princesses, dogs in the western city of Mayasa joined their owners for a colorful celebration recognizing the patron saint of beggars and the sick.

"I have come to pay tribute to Saint Lazarus to save my dog," said Rosa Blas, 18, holding her German Shepherd, Osa, in her arms. Osa had a fever and could not walk.

The pets filed down the streets toward the Church of Mary Magdalene -- among them Covu, an enormous pit bull in a Barcelona football shirt who settled near the church's pulpit.

"He had an allergy ... I asked Saint Lazarus for a miracle and now he is healthy," his owner Giovanni Gonzalez told AFP.