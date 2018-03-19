Two injured in mysterious Texas bombing, fourth in a month

Authorities were investigating the previous bombings as possible hate crimes as the two men killed were African-American, and a Hispanic woman was seriously injured. Police did not mention the race of the Sunday victims.

"Stay inside your home until we have had a chance to deem this neighborhood safe," Austin interim Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference after the blast.

"That will not be, at a minimum until daylight, given the darkness and the size of the area that we want to go in and check to make sure again that this neighborhood is safe."

Because of the darkness "we have not really had an opportunity to really look at this blast site to determine what has happened," Manley said.

Police believe the earlier attacks were related. All of the cardboard packages were hand-delivered, not sent through the mail, and the bombs were built with household items available at hardware stores.

The Austin-American Statesman reported that Manley said the Sunday explosive was possibly triggered by a trip-wire, unlike the previous bombs.