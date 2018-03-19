WATCH | Ballot stuffing caught on camera during Russian elections

While the opposition said the results were rigged, Putin’s supporters said Western pressure on Putin including Britain’s accusations in a spy row prompted Russians to close ranks behind their leader.

Putin, who is now set to extend his rule until at least 2024 and is already Russia’s longest-serving leader since Stalin, ruled out remaining president for life.

“Listen to me. It seems to me that what you are saying is a bit funny,” he told reporters Sunday night when asked if he saw himself running for president again in 2030.

“What, am I going to sit here until I am 100 years old? No.” The Russian strongman ran against seven candidates, but his most vocal opponent Alexei Navalny was barred from the ballot for legal reasons and the final outcome was never in doubt.

“I see in this (result) the confidence and hope of our people,” a beaming Putin told supporters on a square next to the Kremlin Sunday night.

Navalny — who called on his supporters to boycott the “fake” vote and sent more than 33,000 observers across the country to see how official turnout figures differed from those of monitors — said there had been “unprecedented violations“.