WATCH | Ballot stuffing caught on camera during Russian elections
Opposition leaders and independent monitors are crying foul after Vladimir Putin managed to score a record victory in Russia's presidential elections.
Ballot stuffing and other cases of alleged fraud were reported as the Kremlin pushed for a high turnout to give greater legitimacy to Putin’s historic fourth term.
Putin, who has ruled Russia for almost two decades, recorded his best ever election performance with 76.67% of the vote.
While the opposition said the results were rigged, Putin’s supporters said Western pressure on Putin including Britain’s accusations in a spy row prompted Russians to close ranks behind their leader.
Putin, who is now set to extend his rule until at least 2024 and is already Russia’s longest-serving leader since Stalin, ruled out remaining president for life.
“Listen to me. It seems to me that what you are saying is a bit funny,” he told reporters Sunday night when asked if he saw himself running for president again in 2030.
“What, am I going to sit here until I am 100 years old? No.” The Russian strongman ran against seven candidates, but his most vocal opponent Alexei Navalny was barred from the ballot for legal reasons and the final outcome was never in doubt.
“I see in this (result) the confidence and hope of our people,” a beaming Putin told supporters on a square next to the Kremlin Sunday night.
Navalny — who called on his supporters to boycott the “fake” vote and sent more than 33,000 observers across the country to see how official turnout figures differed from those of monitors — said there had been “unprecedented violations“.
Navalny’s opposition movement and the non-governmental election monitor Golos reported ballot stuffing, repeat voting and Putin supporters being bussed into polling stations en masse.
Navalny said his team planned to stage protests but released few details.
The electoral commission dismissed most concerns, saying monitors sometimes misinterpret what they see.
Runner-up Grudinin said the elections had been “dishonest.” NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who has lived in Russia since leaking classified information about the US government’s surveillance programmes, tweeted a video apparently showing ballot stuffing in a Russian school.
“The ballot stuffing seen today in Moscow and elsewhere in the Russian election is an effort to steal the influence of 140+ million people,” he said.