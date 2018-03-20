With McCabe firing, Trump risks stoking obstruction charges

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe risks strengthening allegations that he is obstructing the Russia meddling investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller, legal experts say.

Trump could be making a calculated gamble by painting potential witnesses against him like McCabe and former FBI director James Comey as unreliable.

But increasingly, his derogatory tweets about both, making clear he wanted them fired, have stoked accusations that he is illegally interfering with Mueller's probe -- a charge that would threaten the viability of his presidency.

"Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy," Trump tweeted Friday after McCabe was dismissed for allegedly lying in an in-house investigation.

"Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!"

Trump followed that with a Twitter attack on Mueller, who took over the collusion investigation after the president fired Comey in May 2017.

"The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime," Trump said, alleging that Mueller's team of investigators are all opposition Democrats. "Does anyone think this is fair?"

Investigation still secret

No one knows for sure what charges Mueller, the taciturn, 73 year old prosecutor -- and a former FBI director himself -- is studying.

But signs have increased that, in addition to his focus on possible Trump campaign collusion, he is building a case on obstruction of justice.

"At this point, it appears that Trump is unconcerned about potential liability, given his continued tweets attacking the FBI and DOJ," said Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, on Twitter.