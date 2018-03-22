Asylum seeker faces verdict for rape, murder of German student

An asylum seeker claiming to be from Afghanistan faces his verdict in Germany on Thursday for the rape and murder of a student that fuelled a backlash against a mass migrant influx.

A court in Freiburg was due to announce the verdict and sentence from 0830 GMT in a case that also highlighted shortcomings in cooperation between EU security and immigration authorities.

Hussein Khavari, of uncertain age and origin, has admitted to the deadly night-time attack on medical student Maria Ladenburger, 19, in October 2016 in the university town near the French border.

Khavari pushed her off her bicycle as she was riding home alone from a party, then bit, choked and raped her and left her on the bank of a river where, an autopsy showed, she drowned.

He was arrested seven weeks later after a huge manhunt. Police had found a black hair partially dyed blond at the scene, then spotted Khavari by his hairstyle on security camera footage and linked him to the crime using his DNA.

As the crime sparked public anger and revulsion, social media users posted sarcastic "thank you" messages to Chancellor Angela Merkel over her liberal policy that brought more than one million refugees and migrants to the country.

Prosecutor Eckart Berger reminded the two jurors sitting alongside three judges that "on trial is a criminal offender and not Germany's refugee policy".