#DeleteFacebook: Data breach has users fuming

22 March 2018 - 07:11 By Jessica Levitt
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will be implementing measures to prevent further breaches.
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg may have come up with a plan to prevent future data breaches on his social media site, but that hasn't stopped angry users from lambasting The Zuck and Facebook.

It's been claimed London-based consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, gained access to user information to build profiles on American users. These profiles were, in turn, allegedly used to help elect U.S President Donald Trump in 2016.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for mistakes his company made in how it handled data belonging to 50 million of its users and promised tougher steps to restrict developers'...

After mounting pressure in the face of the allegations, The Zuck took to Facebook on Wednesday to admit that mistakes were made and there would be measures implemented to prevent further breaches.

The company has lost over $45-billion of its stock market value in the past few days and on other social media sites, users have promised to #DeleteFacebook in the wake of the scandal.

