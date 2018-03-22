#DeleteFacebook: Data breach has users fuming
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg may have come up with a plan to prevent future data breaches on his social media site, but that hasn't stopped angry users from lambasting The Zuck and Facebook.
It's been claimed London-based consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, gained access to user information to build profiles on American users. These profiles were, in turn, allegedly used to help elect U.S President Donald Trump in 2016.
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for mistakes his company made in how it handled data belonging to 50 million of its users and promised tougher steps to restrict developers'...
After mounting pressure in the face of the allegations, The Zuck took to Facebook on Wednesday to admit that mistakes were made and there would be measures implemented to prevent further breaches.
The company has lost over $45-billion of its stock market value in the past few days and on other social media sites, users have promised to #DeleteFacebook in the wake of the scandal.
Heads up, if you are done with Facebook, be sure you DELETE your account (you have to send in a request to do this) and don't just DEACTIVATE your account. #DeleteFacebook— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 21, 2018
Bye bye Facebook! Did you learn nothing from #BellPottinger? Your dishonesty and silence is all the verification we (your product) need. I closed my Facebook account almost 2yrs ago as they continued to loose their moral compass (not that there was much to begin with) #nerbmob pic.twitter.com/sdR6NLpCRJ— Brett Field (@BrettBField) March 22, 2018
The outrage about the Cambridge Analytica and the Facebook saga is a reflection of the ignorance of many people. If you post your opinions publicly online, you should also expect that it'll be viewed biologically or technologically. No permission needed #ml @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/wMxr4BJC74— Bame U (@king_uchi) March 22, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg is willing to testify to Congress, isn't sure if the Russians have your data. And, he's sorry. - Facebook CEO said he's willing to testify before Congress, that he's not sure if Russian operatives — or other bad people — got their hand... https://t.co/cDsa0t3Bdr— one media (@kwikermoney) March 22, 2018
New Facebook slogans:— Red State Resister 🌊 (@RedStateResistr) March 21, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg became a multimillionaire selling my data and all I got was this lousy president. #DeleteFacebook
Mark Zuckerberg makes a statement to the people ignorant enough to still have Facebook accounts.#DeleteFacebook pic.twitter.com/vb8jigUMCD— Ian56 (@Ian56789) March 21, 2018
I’ve done this. And Instagram too. Beyond sickened. #DeleteFacebook— Bryce Tache 🇺🇸 (@brycetache) March 21, 2018
#DeleteFacebook? You must be joking!!??! Where else would I be able to do a quick quiz that tells me what member of the Nazi party I would have been?— Bob Kostic (@causticbob) March 21, 2018