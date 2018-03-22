LISTEN | Australia to forge ahead with plan to save white SA farmers
Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has vowed to press on with a plan to help white South African farmers who are being "savagely attacked" migrate to the country.
Dutton sparked uproar last week by singling out the farmers’ need to flee “horrific circumstances” for a “civilised country“.
It also set off claims at home that Dutton was a racist amid fears that it signalled a return to the “White Australia” policy, referring to laws in place for seven decades from 1901 that prevented non-white immigrants settling Down Under.
Dutton, who has drawn criticism in the past for cracking down on asylum-seekers from Asia and the Middle East, is unfazed.
“It concerns me that people are being persecuted at the moment — that’s the reality — the numbers of people dying or being savagely attacked in South Africa is a reality,” he told 2GB commercial radio.
“We’re looking at ways we can help people to migrate to Australia if they’re finding themselves in that situation.” He said the backlash “meant nothing to me“, while attacking several media outlets for their coverage.
“Some of the crazy lefties at the ABC, and on The Guardian, Huffington Post, can express concern and draw mean cartoons about me and all the rest of it,” he said.
“They don’t realise how completely dead they are to me.”
Dutton made his initial offer in response to South Africa's vow to enact land “expropriation without compensation” to redress land confiscations of the colonial and apartheid era. He said he had been inundated with messages of support since.
“If people think I’m going to cower or take a backward step because of their nonsense, fabricated, fake news criticism, then they’ve got another thing coming,” he added.