LISTEN | Australia to forge ahead with plan to save white SA farmers

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has vowed to press on with a plan to help white South African farmers who are being "savagely attacked" migrate to the country.

Dutton sparked uproar last week by singling out the farmers’ need to flee “horrific circumstances” for a “civilised country“.

It also set off claims at home that Dutton was a racist amid fears that it signalled a return to the “White Australia” policy, referring to laws in place for seven decades from 1901 that prevented non-white immigrants settling Down Under.

Dutton, who has drawn criticism in the past for cracking down on asylum-seekers from Asia and the Middle East, is unfazed.

“It concerns me that people are being persecuted at the moment — that’s the reality — the numbers of people dying or being savagely attacked in South Africa is a reality,” he told 2GB commercial radio.