Serial bomber who terrorised Texas made video confession before blowing himself up - police

The serial bomber whose deadly attacks terrorised Austin, Texas, for weeks left a 25-minute video "confession" on a cell phone found after he blew himself up on Wednesday as officers closed in to make an arrest, police said.

Mark Conditt, 23, an unemployed man from the suburb of Pflugerville, detailed how he made all seven bombs that have been accounted for - five that exploded, one that was recovered before it went off and a seventh that he detonated as officers rushed his vehicle early on Wednesday.

But the video failed to reveal a coherent motive for the attacks spread over the past three weeks, police said.

"He does not at all mention anything about terrorism, nor does he mention anything about hate, but instead it is the outcry of a very challenged young man, talking about challenges in his personal life," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.