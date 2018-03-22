Texas bomb suspect blows himself up, leaves confession

A man suspected of carrying out a series of bombings in the Texas capital Austin blew himself up Wednesday, leaving behind a recorded video "confession" that police said portrayed "challenges in his personal life."

Police said they surrounded Mark Conditt, a 23-year-old white male, outside a hotel in city suburbs, where a series of bombings that began on March 2 killed two men, both black, and injured several others.

The suspect detonated a device in his car and later died, Austin police chief Brian Manley said, bringing a dramatic end to the massive manhunt involving hundreds of federal agents and local police.

Police recovered a roughly 25-minute recording from a phone that was in Conditt's possession when the explosion occurred, and Manley said he "would classify this as a confession."

On the recording, Conditt describes seven explosive devices, and "we have accounted for the devices that we have known about," the police chief said.

Manley said that on the 25-minute video, Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism, nor does he mention anything about hate."

"Instead, it is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point," he said.