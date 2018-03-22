UK to mark first anniversary of Westminster Bridge attack

Britain will on Thursday mark the one year anniversary of the terror attack on Westminster Bridge, the first in a series of jihadist assaults in the UK in 2017 that killed dozens of people and left scores injured.

On March 22 last year, Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British convert to Islam, mowed down with a car pedestrians on the bridge over the River Thames in the heart of the London, before fatally stabbing a policeman on guard outside parliament.

The attack killed five people and injured around 50, and only ended when Masood was shot dead by police.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, but investigators have said they found no evidence of an association.

The incident mirrored truck attacks in Europe, including the 2016 Bastille Day assault in Nice that killed 86 people, and a similar attack months later on a Christmas market in Berlin that claimed 12 lives.

Britain endured a tumultuous period following the March 22 rampage, with four further terror attacks, including three in the capital at London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green tube station.

"It was a sick and depraved attack on the streets of our capital, but what I remember most is the exceptional bravery of our police and security services, who risked their lives to keep us safe," British Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons on Wednesday.

With May in Brussels on Thursday, interior minister Amber Rudd and Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom will attend a commemorative event in Westminster Hall, inside the parliamentary complex, on Thursday to mark the anniversary.