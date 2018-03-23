'Star Trek' actor Anton Yelchin's parents settle lawsuit with Fiat Chrysler

The parents of late "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin have settled their lawsuit against the makers of his automobile after it rolled down his driveway and killed him, family said Thursday.

The Russian-born actor, who was 27, died when his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee pinned him against a concrete mailbox at his house in Los Angeles on June 19, 2016 according to police.

"It is wrong, it's against nature when the parents bury (their) own child," Yelchin's father Victor said at a 2016 news conference announcing the wrongful death lawsuit.

Gary Dordick, attorney for Yelchin's parents, said funds from the undisclosed settlement would benefit the Anton Yelchin Foundation for young sick and disabled young people in the arts.

The settlement money will also help fund a documentary about Yelchin's life, according to the attorney.

Fiat Chrysler, which owns Jeep, issued a statement saying the company was pleased to reach an amicable resolution and that the details were confidential.

"We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss," it said.