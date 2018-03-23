Three dead in France in suspected jihadist shooting spree

"A man shouted and started firing several times," one shopper at the supermarket told FranceInfo radio station.

"I saw an open door for a refrigerated area and I told people to come to shelter there," she said.

"We were 10 people and we got out by the emergency exit at the back."

After letting his hostages go, the gunman remained in the store with just one policeman, who along with another officer was shot and injured when anti-terror forces swooped on the building.

The killing spree came with France still on high alert after a string of jihadist attacks since 2015.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the quick reactions of the emergency services and said he would be returning to Paris from Brussels at the end of an EU summit so he can coordinate the national response.

'Terrorist act'

Three helicopters could be seen circling over Trebes, a picturesque medieval town of around 5,000 people, while heavily armed police had closed down roads surrounding the supermarket.

The local prosecutors' office were treating the incident as a terror attack and said the gunman had claimed to be acting in the name of IS.

"All the information we currently have leads us to believe it is a terrorist act," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said while on a visit to Mulhouse in eastern France, cutting short the trip.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb was on his way to the scene.

The terror attacks in France started in January 2015 with the assault on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that left 12 people dead.