WATCH | Friday lols: girl playing guitar falls into river

23 March 2018 - 11:52 By TimesLIVE

It's been a long week. Corruption, crime, and plenty of political scandal to make you feel a little bleak - if the gloomy weather hasn't already done that. 

But it's Friday and we all deserve a good chuckle. So we offer the following videos to make your day a little brighter.

The guitar fail

A girl's attempt to play a popular Thai pop song on her guitar ended in a splash after she tumbled into a river when the hammock she was sitting on broke.

The sleeping deer

If the couch looks comfortable, why wouldn't you lie down and have a snooze? of course when you are a large deer sleeping on a couch, its understandable that this woman driving by would take a second-look.

