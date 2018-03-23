WATCH | Friday lols: girl playing guitar falls into river
23 March 2018 - 11:52
It's been a long week. Corruption, crime, and plenty of political scandal to make you feel a little bleak - if the gloomy weather hasn't already done that.
But it's Friday and we all deserve a good chuckle. So we offer the following videos to make your day a little brighter.
The guitar fail
A girl's attempt to play a popular Thai pop song on her guitar ended in a splash after she tumbled into a river when the hammock she was sitting on broke.
The sleeping deer
If the couch looks comfortable, why wouldn't you lie down and have a snooze? of course when you are a large deer sleeping on a couch, its understandable that this woman driving by would take a second-look.