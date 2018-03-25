Austin bomb suspect called self a 'psychopath,' congressman says

The 23-year-old Texan blamed for a deadly Austin bombing spree described himself as a psychopath and showed no remorse in a confession he taped before blowing himself up as police closed in to arrest him, a US congressman said on Saturday.

Authorities had not previously disclosed details of the cellphone video in which Mark Conditt admitted being behind the string of bombings that began on March 2, killing two people and wounding five others, beyond saying that it showed a troubled young man.

"I think the best evidence we have at this point in time is the confession itself ... He did refer to himself as a psychopath. He did not show any remorse, in fact questioning himself for why he didn't feel any remorse for what he did," U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul told a news conference in Austin when asked about Conditt's motive.

"It's hard to imagine someone whose mind is so sick that they could commit bombings like this and feel absolutely no remorse," he said.