How do you get a slipper out of a snake?

26 March 2018 - 18:42 By Bruce Gorton
Snake.
Snake. File photo
Image: 123rf/ Nico Smit

Normally you’d worry about finding a snake in your slipper – what do you do when your slipper is in a snake?

According to Australia’s Courier Mail‚ Josh Llinas from Greencross Vets in Queensland had to perform emergency surgery after a carpet python was found and one slipper was missing.

Normally when a snake swallows something it shouldn’t the response is to help move the object back up through the serpent’s mouth‚ but the slipper was just too big for that‚ and thus had to be cut out.

The snake spent eight to six weeks in recovery‚ but appears to have recovered from the experience virtually unscathed.

This isn’t the first time Llinas has been in the news for helping a snake with the consequences of its bad dietary choices‚ according to the Brisbane times he also helped a snake that ate a tennis ball earlier this month.

Last year‚ Yahoo7 reported that he helped yet another python‚ after it ate a pillow case.

 

