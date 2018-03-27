Faked death goes viral after failed cricket bet

Bangladesh police have detained a man who faked his murder on social media - using red fruit juice as imitation blood - to avoid paying out $1,800 on a cricket bet, a senior officer said Tuesday.

A video of Adel Shikder's purported murder was shared some 10,000 times within days, prompting a hunt for his body.

"He hired a film make-up artist who is an occasional videographer to film his 'murder' after he lost a bet of 150,000 taka on the Nidahas trophy final between Bangladesh and India," senior Dhaka police official Kamruzzaman Sardar told AFP.

Bangladesh lost the March 18 match in Colombo when India's Dinesh Karthik hammered a last-ball six to clinch an improbable victory.