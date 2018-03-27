Irish deputy premier drops resistance to easing of abortion law

Ireland’s deputy premier has dropped his opposition to a government proposal allowing abortions up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy if a referendum to loosen legal curbs and hand parliament the power to legislate is passed in May.

Abortion has long been a divisive issue in once stridently Catholic Ireland, where a complete ban was lifted only in 2013 when terminations were allowed in cases where the mother’s life was in danger.



Voters are due to decide whether they wish to repeal the section of Ireland’s constitution that was inserted in 1983 and enshrined the equal right to life of the mother and her unborn child, and to instead enable parliament to set the laws.

While not on the ballot paper, the government is drafting legislation in line with the recommendations of an all-party parliamentary committee, which called for terminations with no restrictions to be allowed up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy.